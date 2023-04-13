MONTPELIER PARK BOARD: Park Board Hard At Work Preparing For Spring

PREPARING FOR WARMER WEATHER … Spring has sprung in Montpelier and the park board is hard at work. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Anna Wozniak

Spring has sprung in Montpelier, and the Parks Board shared how hard at work they have been preparing for the warmer weather at their April 5, 7 p.m. meeting.

The new diving board has been purchased, as well as a corrosion feeder for the pool chlorine tablets.

Those tablets were ordered alongside the pH and ORP sensors and pool chemical testing kit from Toledo Pool and Spa Warehouse.

Classes are currently being set up for the recertification of lifeguards, and the type of paint that should be used on the steel slide has been determined.

Along with the usual ground maintenance and clean up, J-Quad Surveillance has started putting up the new camera system, which is almost entirely installed.

Roof cleanup on the Pony League Field Dugout took roughly a week, and Fackler Masonry was noted to have been working tirelessly at getting the dugout up before the start of the season.

The paint cannot be applied until 28 days after the block has been laid to ensure it cures properly.

The Storrer Park Easter Egg Hunt was prepared for, and sports fields were rolled. Temporary fences have been put in the Pony League Field and the ground is just starting to firm up.

Insurance coverage for the ball games has been paid out to Beck Insurance, and sudden cardiac arrest training is high on the coaches’ priority list.

Water Fun Day has been scheduled for May 17 for Montpelier 3rd graders and set up will commence on May 10.

Transplanting has begun, and soon the garden beds will see many beautiful seedlings.

Thank you notes were sent out for the donations that were received for the Wabash Cannonball Study.

As we start to enjoy our parks and smell flowers in the breeze, the work of the Montpelier Parks Board is even more noticeable.

As was their prompt response to the damage incurred during this most recent bout of storms.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com