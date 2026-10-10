Close Menu
Saturday, October 10
Login
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 10, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

CROSS COUNTRY

Bryan @ Coldwater Lions XC Invitational 9am
Edon/Edgerton/Montpelier/Stryker @ Antwerp Invitational 9am
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Hudson Invitational 10am

VOLLEYBALL

Edon/Liberty Center @ Hicksville 10am
Northwood @ Swanton 10am

BOYS SOCCER

Continental @ Delta 10am
Old Fort @ Swanton 10am
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 12:45pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ Defiance 10am
Delta @ Maumee 11am
Wauseon @ Lake 11am
Toledo Scott @ Swanton 12pm

FOOTBALL

GLC
Hilltop @ Montpelier 1pm

NORTHERN 8 CONFERENCE
Stryker @ Holgate 6pm

 

Help us keep covering our neighbors.
A tip goes 100% to newsroom coverage. Or pick another way to support local news:
Leave A Newsroom TipSubscribeBuy A Physical CopyAdvertise With Us
Having a garage sale? Place a classified ad ›

Related Posts

Leave A Reply