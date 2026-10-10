High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 10, 2026

CROSS COUNTRY
Bryan @ Coldwater Lions XC Invitational 9am
Edon/Edgerton/Montpelier/Stryker @ Antwerp Invitational 9am
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville/Wauseon @ Hudson Invitational 10am
VOLLEYBALL
Edon/Liberty Center @ Hicksville 10am
Northwood @ Swanton 10am
BOYS SOCCER
Continental @ Delta 10am
Old Fort @ Swanton 10am
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 12:45pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Defiance 10am
Delta @ Maumee 11am
Wauseon @ Lake 11am
Toledo Scott @ Swanton 12pm
FOOTBALL
GLC
Hilltop @ Montpelier 1pm
NORTHERN 8 CONFERENCE
Stryker @ Holgate 6pm
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