WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging

SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Thursday, November 17, 2022 began for the Williams County Commissioners with an 8:30 a.m. Hillside Monthly meeting with Executive Director Darrel Moore.

A short general session was held at 9:30, with Assistant Clerk Robin Kemp, Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis and newly elected Commissioner Bart Westfall, where the following items were approved: