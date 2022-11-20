SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)

The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m.
The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first moved to approve an amended version of the agenda in order to add items to new business, such as a motion to approve the financial statement and appropriation line item for the veteran’s banners.
