WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Issues With Having Spare Ambulance For City Of Bryan Discussed

COMMISSIONERS … Commissioners discussed many topics during their meeting on Tuesday, but the biggest topic was where the county stands on having a spare ambulance stationed in the City of Bryan.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Williams County Commissioners discussed the potential for a partnership between the City of Bryan and Williams County EMS, where Bryan fire personnel would be dispatched to EMS calls in the city at specific times.

There have been conversations between city officials and EMS to develop a plan that accommodates everyone.

Currently, there are no spare units available for housing in the City of Bryan. “They said there are no units available because all of our units are difficult to keep running,” said Scott Lirot.

Commissioner Bart Westfall mentioned that two of the ambulance units have transmission issues, and one has a rear-end problem. The county has a total of ten units, with three of them currently out of commission.

Old Business

The renovation project for the North Annex building was discussed, with the commissioners expressing a desire to arrange a meeting with the architect to review the building.

Commissioner Lirot mentioned that he had enlisted a couple of youths to assist with some minor demolition work. They concentrated on packing the removed ceiling tiles, while Lirot demonstrated to the kids how to disassemble things carefully without causing any damage.

Additionally, it was noted that there would be extra costs for relocating the records to the new building, as well as for the shelving needed to organize the records.

Other Business

-Awarded the Hickory Hills project.

-Discussed policy needing to be in place by April 9th for Zoom meetings.

-Discussed consolidating trash contracts throughout the county.

-Discussed setting a meeting with Williams County Airport and Delta Airlines officials.