WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Ohio Means Jobs Gives Presentation

The Williams County Commissioners met regularly on Monday and Thursday last week at 9 a.m.

Monday was a quick session, with the approval of five resolutions, an NPI application, travel expenses for the 2023 Ohio Alerts Conference, and a tax exemption certificate for the 2023 Pavement Marking Project.

Thursday saw the approval of two resolutions, as well as the signage of health insurance letters, a ticket of substantial completion, the financial report for September, travel requests, the Dog Warden weekly and monthly report, as well as a right of way work permit for North CR 17, November’s appropriations as presented, a release of payment to Maumee Valley, and a notice of commencement for the pavement marking project.

Thursday also saw the Commissioners meet with Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ). OMJ provides employment services, and has available jobs listed on their website.

Those at OMJ are also committed to providing employment services to youth, including workshop and mentor opportunities, and training reimbursement for companies. They are located at 117 West Butler Street.

Resolution 23-0296 approved supplemental appropriations for the Williams County Commissioner, Common Pleas Court, Engineer, Hillside Country Living, and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

Resolution 23-0297 updated the Williams County Department of Aging Advisory Committee members list to show for the addition of John Lehner.

John Lehner will be representing Bryan; William “Bill” Stuckey, West Unity; Melissa Cronin, Edgerton; Loralee Mercer, Pioneer; Linda Woodall, Stryker; Kelly Hephner, Montpelier; Mary Mohre, Edon; and Mindy Martin will be representing Pioneer.

Resolution 23-0298 approved incentives for Williams County employees to contribute to the 2024 United Way Campaign.

Employees that give $2.50 per day can wear jeans once a month; those that contribute $3.50 per day will receive 1/2 paid day off; and those giving $5.50 a day will get 1 paid day off and the right to wear jeans once a month.

Resolution 23-0299 approved an MOU for funding a Family Consumer Science position between Ohio State University and the Williams County Extension Office.

Resolution 23-0300 approved the termination of two lease agreements (September 26 2005, June 1 2016) between Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers and Fifth Third Bank.

Resolution 23-0301 approved transfer requests on behalf of the Williams County Commissioners, EMS, Hillside Country Living, and the Regional Airport Authority.

Resolution 23-0302 approved the following memberships to the Williams County Emergency Medical Service Advisory Board: Brian Davis (Chair and Commissioner), John Pappas, MD (EMS Medical Director), Jim Hicks (EMS Executive Director) Kyle Brigle (EMS Staff; Training Programs), Jesse Brumbaugh, Robert Hartman, Kathy Coolman, Byron Weaver (EMS Staff), Bruce Siders (Chief Bryan Fire Department), Connie Brigle, Barb Rath, Michael Krill, Tom Turnbull and Dave Batt (Members) for a 4 year term.

