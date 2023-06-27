WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Second Saturday Of July Set To Be Organ, Eye, & Tissue Donation Awareness Day In Honor Of Kaleb McLaughlin

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Williams County Commissioners began their June 26, 2023 session at 9 a.m. with Commissioners Hilkert and Terry Rummel present to honor the Oxender family with Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston.

They then proclaimed the second Saturday of every July as Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donor Awareness Day in Williams County in honor of Kaleb McLaughlin.

Commissioner Hilkert said that this means a lot to him as his brother owed the last 13 years of his life to a successful heart transplant and thanked the family for continuing to promote this for the past decade.

The commissioners then went into recess until 10 a.m., when they held their regular session.

First approved was a transfer resolution for the appropriation of funds to the Williams County Commissioners, American Rescue Plan Fund, Engineer’s Office, and Prosecutor’s Office.

Then approved was Resolution 23-0200, which approved an MOU between the Department of Aging and the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center for the use of Departing of Aging vehicles to transport students to and from summer school.

Then approved was a resolution for the lease of a postage meter before a resolution approving an application to provide Class D skills testing services from a third party by the Williams County Clerk of Courts and the Ohio Department of Public Safety was carried.

The bills and minutes were approved as presented before Commissioner Hilkert reported that Thursday the annual meeting recognizing the development of the Department of Aging was held.

Commissioners Rummel then detailed funding options for positions that are not funded due to the vernacular of certain parts of the tax levy that should soon fund them.

The Williams County Commissioners then went into recess until they met with ODOT District 2 representatives before adjourning for the week.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com