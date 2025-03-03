Williams County Community Theater Presents 2025 Season Opener: The Mousetrap

By: Breana Reliford

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Community Theater opened the doors for their first performance of the 2025 season on Friday, February 28, presenting their rendition of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Almost every chair was filled to watch the thrilling murder mystery show.

Originally performed back in 1952, The Mousetrap is the longest running play in history. It still keeps audience members on the edge of their seats almost 73 years later.

In addition to the mystery, the show also features humor to keep the crowd laughing, and drama to keep the crowd wanting more.

<\/div>

The story of The Mousetrap features several charming and mysterious characters. The story starts off with married couple Mollie (Chelsea Tappen) and Giles (Joe Curry) Ralston, who are opening up their home as a guest house for the first time in hopes to make extra money and meet new travelers who pass through.

Throughout the night, visitors arrive one by one to claim their room, starting off with Mr. Christopher Wren (Brian Spencer), a dramatic young man who quickly forms a connection with Mrs. Ralston.

Next came Mrs. Boyle (Melinda Robison), a stern and critical woman who can make a room go silent by stepping foot inside.

Major Metcalf (Ralph Myers) followed close behind, a dignified veteran looking for a stay. Lastly came Miss Casewell (Rose Bustos), an out-of-the-box woman who doesn’t look to fit in with a crowd.

The guests got settled in when suddenly, an unexpected visitor arrived– Miss Paravicini (Jodi Mcaffe). She claimed her car got stuck in the snow and had to seek refuge, so the couple let her in.

Once everyone was in, no one was going out due to the snowstorm worsening outside. In fact, a police sergeant, Detective Sergeant Trotter (Grason Butler), had to ski his way to the guest house to spread the news of a murder that happened down the road to a local family.

The next they knew, the whole house was a suspect. The sergeant stayed to question those for any information they may have had related to the murder.

At some point, the crowd split off into their respective rooms. Just then, a murder within the house took place.

Sergeant Trotter informs the guests that the murder is following the theme of a nursery rhyme– Three Blind Mice. The tune of the song was played shortly before the murder.

Sergeant Trotter made the point that this meant two out of three mice, or people, have been murdered. He made those among him aware that a third murder was likely.

The play then allows the audience to make assumptions about the suspects, look for clues, and predict who the murderer is.

The Williams County Community Theater edition featured a cast of eight, and each member did a fantastic job carrying out their roles.

Directors Mary Beth Snider and Amber Simmons were very pleased with the performance, and those in attendance couldn’t agree more.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)