Williams County Department Of Aging Says “Thank You” To Volunteers

Every year we host a Volunteer Appreciation at our 7 senior centers in the county to honor our amazing Volunteers who give so much to our Department.

We celebrate together with pizza, prizes and fellowship and due to the current closures & the situation with COVID-19, we were unable to truly show each of them our appreciation and gratitude for all they do. Here is a Special poem we wanted to share with our wonderful Volunteers, thank you!!!

The staff of the Williams County Department of Aging

Maggie N. Fisher-Executive Director

–PRESS RELEASE