West Unity’s Samuel Shilling Recognized As An ‘Outstanding’ Student At Ohio State ATI

(Wooster, Ohio) May 4, 2020 – Samuel Shilling of West Unity has been recognized as an outstanding student at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute. He graduated May 2 with an Associate of Science degree in agronomy.

Shilling is the recipient of numerous scholarships and achieved Dean’s List status in all semesters at ATI. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honorary for two-year college students.

He earned an American FFA Degree in 2019, a distinction achieved by fewer than two percent of FFA members. In addition, he has earned a commercial fertilizer applicator certificate and a commercial pesticides license.

Shilling was selected for membership in the 2019 Ohio State ATI Homecoming Court and was named Homecoming King. He has been active on campus with numerous organizations, including Community Council, Poultry Club, Agronomy Club, Hoof-n-Hide Club and Dairy Club. He also served as a Resident Advisor and a Welcome Leader.

Shilling completed an internship with Tri-flo, Inc., and following graduation, will return there for full-time employment.

