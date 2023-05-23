WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board To Search For Cleaning Crew For Fair

FAIR BOARD BUSINESS … Director Pam Goll at the May 18, 2023 meeting. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Agricultural Society met on May 18, 2023 at 7:03 p.m. After the pledge of allegiance, the Society took roll call, and those that answered were: Directors Tim Belding; Scott Carroll; Tobi Fenicle; Jason Fry; Tom Fry; Pam Goll; Matt Kennedy; Summer Owens; and later Dave Page. Auxiliary Directors present were Chad Carroll.

The minutes of the April meeting were approved with one correction, a name change, and then the treasurer’s report was accepted as presented.