2023 Bryan Chocolate Walk Held At Courthouse Square

By: Anna Wozniak

The Courthouse Square in Bryan was filled May 18 with entertained residents participating in the 2023 Bryan Chocolate Walk.

This event was sponsored by the Bryan Development, and Bryan Development Board member and Bryan Chocolate Walk Chair-Woman Ann Spangler commented that they “appreciate the great community support, the Bryan Chamber of Commerce for their partnership and support, as well as for the opportunity to give people a reason to go out and find out how great Bryan is to help further Bryan development.”