Williams County Fairgrounds Hosting Maple Syrup Festival

The Maple Syrup Festival will be held Saturday, March 25. The fun begins at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier, Ohio.

Bring your family and friends to see a sugar shack in operation, enjoy pancakes with pure maple syrup, and educational and fun activities.

Events start at 8:00 a.m. and continue until noon. Pancakes and sausage prepared by the Williams County Fair Foundation and Williams County Pork Producers topped with pure maple syrup provided by the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers will be served in the Gillette Building starting at 7:30 a.m.

There will be 2 serving lines to better serve those attending at both the east and west entrances. Handicap parking will be available on the west and north side of the Gillette Building.

Horse-drawn wagons (weather permitting) and tractor-drawn wagons will be on hand for rides across the covered bridge to the sugar shack.

The sugar shack is complete with a stainless evaporator, holding tank and filtering unit. See the tree tapping process of gathering the sap and the boiling process in the evaporator until the sap becomes syrup.

The Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers will have real maple syrup that can be purchased along with fresh-spun maple cotton candy, maple candy, and other maple products.

Fresh popped ‘kettle corn’ will be available to purchase from Poppin’ George.

Returning this year from the Ohio Division of Wildlife will be an inflatable BB gun range and an archery range. Come and try out your shooting abilities.

Come see the portable sawmill demonstration by King Lumber. Talk with representatives from the Northwest Ohio Woodland Owners Association and Northwest Ohio Loggers Chapter and see samples of native hardwoods and more.

Ask the consulting forester, Tyler Morlock, your timber, forestry, tree, and CAUV related questions; Tyler will be found at the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District’s annual tree seedling sale.

Talk with Tim Sanders, a local taxidermist, and Joe Blosser, hunter and trapper, and see their magnificent exhibits of pelts and animal mounts.

Events will also include learning everything about bees and beekeeping from Bethany Carlson, seeing and touching live reptiles and amphibians with Mic Runyon, learning about wildlife and local programs from the Division of Wildlife.

Ask Mark Witt, Division of Wildlife Private Lands Biologist, your questions, get updates on the restoration and hunting of wild turkeys from Jim Leffel, National Wild Turkey Federation, and talk with members from Pheasants Forever and the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association about everything bees including honeybee knowledge, planting for pollinators, healthy colonies & more.

Representatives from the Williams County Master Gardeners and Montpelier Tree Commission will have educational displays and be available to answer your questions.

Bring your family and friends to the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier on Saturday, March 25, for a fun-filled morning while enjoying pure maple syrup, pancakes and sausage, seeing how maple syrup is made, plus loads of woodland and wildlife fun!

There is no charge for the events or entry to the fairgrounds. There is only a charge for the breakfast and products purchased.

This event is being sponsored by the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers, Williams County Fair Foundation, Williams County Fair Board, Williams Soil and Water Conservation District, and The Ohio State University Extension of Williams County.

If you would like more information, contact the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-636-9395 or visit northwestohiomaplesyrupproducers.com.