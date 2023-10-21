Friday, October 20, 2023
The Village Reporter
News

Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down 14 Indictments

No Comments3 Mins Read

On October 19, 2023 the Williams County Grand Jury met to consider indictments against fourteen individuals. Those indicted were:

-CHRISTINA R. JONES, Montpelier, Ohio 43543, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-MASON J. HAUSCH, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(A)(1)(d) and Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(G)(1)(a), Operating A Vehicle Under The Influence Of Alcohol Or Drug Of Abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Ohio Revised Code §2923.16(B)(I), Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

-WILLIAM J. COLEMAN, Toledo, Ohio 43607, Ohio Revised Code §2903.13(A)(4)(a), Assault, a felony of the fifth degree.

-KYLE N. ZEHREN, Land O’ Lakes, Florida 34639 Ohio Revised Code §2907.322(A)(1)(C), Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, a felony of the second degree.

-JERRED A. BARRON, Montpelier, Ohio 43543, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(b), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(10)(a) and Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(2)(a), Possession of Drugs, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Ohio Revised Code §2921.33(B)(D), Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

-CRAIG R. OSKEY, Edgerton, Ohio 43517, Ohio Revised Code §2911.13(A), Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

-BOBBY A. RODRIGUEZ, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(4), Domestic Violence, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2903.18(B)(1)(C)(1), Strangulation, a felony of the second degree; Ohio Revised Code §2903.18(B)(2)(C)(2), Strangulation, a felony of the third degree.

-MITCHELL J. CHRISTLIEB, C/O Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Stryker, Ohio 43554, Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(6)(e), Domestic Violence, a felony of the third degree.

-SAMANTHA R. SMITH, Defiance, Ohio 43512, Ohio Revised Code §2921.04(B)(1)(D), Intimidation, a felony of the third degree, and Ohio Revised Code §2921.05(B)(C), Retaliation, a felony of the third degree.

-KODY D. GLECKLER, Montpelier, Ohio 43543, Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(B)(3)(E)(3), Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(B)(1)(E)(2)(a), Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(A)(E)(2)(a), Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

-BRIAN K. ADKINS JR., Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-JASON M. FITCH, Camden, Michigan 49232, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2913.51(A)(C), Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2913.02(A)(1)(B)(2), Petty Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

-BRANDON L. FARLEY, Pioneer, Ohio 43554 Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

-HANK A. EZELL, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply