Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down 14 Indictments

On October 19, 2023 the Williams County Grand Jury met to consider indictments against fourteen individuals. Those indicted were:

-CHRISTINA R. JONES, Montpelier, Ohio 43543, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-MASON J. HAUSCH, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(A)(1)(d) and Ohio Revised Code §4511.19(G)(1)(a), Operating A Vehicle Under The Influence Of Alcohol Or Drug Of Abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Ohio Revised Code §2923.16(B)(I), Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

-WILLIAM J. COLEMAN, Toledo, Ohio 43607, Ohio Revised Code §2903.13(A)(4)(a), Assault, a felony of the fifth degree.

-KYLE N. ZEHREN, Land O’ Lakes, Florida 34639 Ohio Revised Code §2907.322(A)(1)(C), Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, a felony of the second degree.

-JERRED A. BARRON, Montpelier, Ohio 43543, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(b), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(10)(a) and Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(2)(a), Possession of Drugs, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Ohio Revised Code §2921.33(B)(D), Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

-CRAIG R. OSKEY, Edgerton, Ohio 43517, Ohio Revised Code §2911.13(A), Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

-BOBBY A. RODRIGUEZ, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(4), Domestic Violence, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2903.18(B)(1)(C)(1), Strangulation, a felony of the second degree; Ohio Revised Code §2903.18(B)(2)(C)(2), Strangulation, a felony of the third degree.

-MITCHELL J. CHRISTLIEB, C/O Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Stryker, Ohio 43554, Ohio Revised Code §2919.25(A)(D)(6)(e), Domestic Violence, a felony of the third degree.

-SAMANTHA R. SMITH, Defiance, Ohio 43512, Ohio Revised Code §2921.04(B)(1)(D), Intimidation, a felony of the third degree, and Ohio Revised Code §2921.05(B)(C), Retaliation, a felony of the third degree.

-KODY D. GLECKLER, Montpelier, Ohio 43543, Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(B)(3)(E)(3), Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree; Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(B)(1)(E)(2)(a), Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Ohio Revised Code §2919.22(A)(E)(2)(a), Endangering Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

-BRIAN K. ADKINS JR., Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

-JASON M. FITCH, Camden, Michigan 49232, Ohio Revised Code §2925.11(A)(C)(1)(a), Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2913.51(A)(C), Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; Ohio Revised Code §2913.02(A)(1)(B)(2), Petty Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

-BRANDON L. FARLEY, Pioneer, Ohio 43554 Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

-HANK A. EZELL, Bryan, Ohio 43506, Ohio Revised Code §2937.99(A)(B), Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.