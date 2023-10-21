Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Called To BlueScope Recycling

By: Jacob Kessler

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called to BlueScope Recycling in Delta this past Thursday, October 19th. Authorities responded and found a fully functional 35-pound explosive device at the property.

The device was moved to a safe place, with the area being kept clear by the Delta Fire Department before Bomb Squad personnel were able to collect and dispose of the device.

This was the second device collected by the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad within the same day, with a grenade being retrieved earlier that day.

