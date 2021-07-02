Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down 24 Indictments

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on June 29, 2021 and returned indictments against twenty-four individuals facing a total of fifty-nine charges. Those indicted include:

Jackie D. Beavers, 44, of Montpelier was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Beavers is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Sarah C. Davis, 23, of Hamilton, Indiana was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Forgery, a fourth-degree Felony. Davis is accused of forging personal checks for the purpose of theft in the amount of $2203.46 from an elderly person between the approximate dates of July 1, 2020 and October 14, 2020.

Joshua L. Grubb, 31, of Defiance was indicted on a total of three counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony. Grubb is accused of possessing or using Fentanyl on or about January 22, 2021 and methamphetamine on or about May 21, 2021. He is additionally charged with trying to alter or destroy evidence in an ongoing investigation on or about June 4, 2021.

Shirley A. Hicks, 43, of West Unity was indicted on a total of four counts, including Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony. The charges come in connection to incidents occurring on or about June 24, when it is alleged that Hicks possessed or used methamphetamine in the vicinity of children. Hicks is also charged with allowing the residence to be used for the commission of a felony drug offense by another person.

Alan R. Hug, 42, of Montpelier was indicted for Vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Both charges come in connection to incidents occurring on or about May 15, 2021. Hug is accused of causing physical harm to property owned by the Plaza Motel as well as possessing or using Oxycodone.

Nicole M. Hug, 32, of Edon was indicted for Endangering Children, a fourth-degree felony. Hug is accused of putting a five-year-old child in a situation of substantial risk on or about June 14, 2021, after having been previous convicted of an Endangering Children charge by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Lucas K. Hutchison, 40, or West Unity was indicted on a total of seven counts, including Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a first-degree felony; Trafficking in Marijuana, a third-degree felony; Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a third-degree felony; Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges come in connection to incidents occurring on or about June 24, when in it is alleged that Hutchison possessed or used as well as prepared methamphetamine, marijuana, and Psilocybin for sale or distribution while in the vicinity of juveniles he was charged with the care of. Hutchison is also charged with allowing the residence to be used for the commission of a felony drug offense by another person.

Brandon S. Jackson, 34, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Jackson possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 14, 2021.

Keith R. Jackson, 21, of West Unity was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Jackson possessed or used MDMB-4en-PINACA, a Schedule 1 controlled substance, on or about July 2, 2020.

Amy L. Kranwinkel, 42, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Murphy possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 7, 2021.

Gavin H. Lloyd, 22, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts, including two counts of Assault, each a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Resisting Arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. Lloyd is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to two officers of the Bryan City Police Department while resisting arrest on or about June 18, 2021.

Brooke E. Martenies, 24, of Hamilton, Indiana was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Forgery, a fourth-degree Felony. Martenies is accused of forging personal checks for the purpose of theft in the amount of $2203.46 from an elderly person between the approximate dates of July 1, 2020 and October 14, 2020.

Tristan A. McDaniel, 20, of Bryan was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and Driving Under the Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. McDaniel is accused of driving on or about June 1, after his license had been suspended by the Bryan Municipal Court. He is additionally charged with failing to comply with the visible and/or audible signal of a police officer to bring the motor vehicle to a stop on that date.

Jamie D.P. Messer, 41, of Edgerton was indicted on a total of six counts, including Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony; Possession of Marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of Endangering Children, each a third-degree felony. The charges come in connection to incidents occurring on or about February 11, when it is alleged that Messer illegally cultivated, used or possessed, and sold or offered to sell marijuana within the vicinity of minors all under the age of 14. Specifications to the above listed counts indicate that $3145 was seized as being instrumentally used in the commission of the offenses and that this amount is subject to forfeiture.

Michael S. Murphy, 31, of Williams County was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Murphy possessed or used methamphetamine on or about May 31, 2021.

Matthew A. Quota, 44, of Bryan was indicted for Domestic Violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and Abduction, a third-degree felony. Quota is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member whom he had unlawfully restrained by force or threat on or about May 13, 2021.

Justin J. Roth, 38, of Williams County was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Roth possessed or used methamphetamine on or about May 11, 2021.

Joshua P. Sams, 30, of Weston, Ohio was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Sams is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 13, 2021.

Tyler J. Smith, 31, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Smith possessed or used Fentanyl on or about April 30, 2021.

Austin J. Sours, 23, of Albion, Michigan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Sours possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 2, 2021.

Joshua C. Stall, 37, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that Stall possessed or used an amount of methamphetamine exceeding the bulk amount on or about April 20, 2021.

Kyle Z. Tyler, 27, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of seven charges, including Breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; Felonious Assault, a third-degree felony; two counts of Tampering with Evidence, each a third-degree felony; Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; Possessing Criminal Tools, a fifth-degree felony; and Robbery, a second-degree felony. The charges come in connection with an incident occurring at Hutch’s Towing and Recovery on or about June 18, 2021.

Christina L. Vermilyer, 35, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of seven charges, including Complicity to Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony; Complicity to Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony; Complicity to Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony; two counts of Complicity to Tampering with Evidence, each a third-degree felony; Complicity to Vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; Complicity to Possessing Criminal Tools, a fifth-degree felony; and Complicity to Robbery, a second-degree felony. The charges come in connection with an incident occurring at Hutch’s Towing and Recovery on or about June 18, 2021. Vermilyer is accused of aiding and abetting Kyle Z. Tyler in the commission of several offenses that occurred during the breaking and entering offense and robbery on that date.

Brandon L. Wollam, 29 of Camden, Michigan was indicted for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Wollam is accused of taking a black 2014 Ford F150 truck without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent on or about June 26, 2021.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.