Thomas Stambaugh (1954-2021)

FAYETTE, OHIO –Thomas Alan Stambaugh, 66, lifelong resident of Fayette died peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Born August 26, 1954 in Wauseon, OH, Thomas was the son of Bill and Bea (Walters) Stambaugh. He attended Gorham-Fayette and Four-County Vocational Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1973. Tom proudly spent his career on the road as a self-employed truck driver.

In his spare time, Tom enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhart, Sr. fan. He raised cattle, was a farmer, and was a proud 4-H supporter, helping his children and grandchildren with many of their projects.

He enjoyed classic muscle cars and had a passion of politics. Known as a “penny-pincher,” Tom had an eye for bargains and loved spending his time at auctions.

Tom is survived by his children, Nick (Lacy) Stambaugh of Lyons and Ashley (Michael) Schwiebert of Toledo; siblings, Jim (Jean) Stambaugh of Wauseon and Susan Hulshof of Archbold; foster-sister, Janet (Joe) Brown of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Cooper Stambaugh, Amre Branson, and Calleigh Schwiebert; nephew, Jason (Bridgette) Stambaugh of Sylvania; great-niece, Elle Stambaugh; mother of his children, Jane Schultz; and special family friends, Kenny Hibbard and the Kunkle Family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Bill Hulshof.

Per Tom’s request, cremation will take place. A memorial visitation for Tom will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Fayette United Methodist Church Family Life Center. “Last Call” by the Gorham-Fayette Volunteer Fire Department, where Tom was a lifetime member, will begin at 6:00 p.m. and a memorial service will immediately follow.

The family suggests that memorial contributions to honor Tom’s memory be made to his family to help with funeral expenses.

Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, MI has been entrusted with arrangements, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.