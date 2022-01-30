Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Seven

Facebook

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on January 19 and returned indictments against seven individuals. Those indicted include:

Claire M. D. Burnell, 25, of Pioneer was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Burnell is charged with possessing or using Fentanyl on or about November 17, 2021.

Elmeco R. Crisp, 46, of Lima was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Crisp is charged with causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about December 17, 2021, after having been previously convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Lima Municipal Court.

Jonathan M. Jones, 24, of Bryan was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. Jones is charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while being under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse on or about November 24, 2021.

Judy A. Moore, 58, of Wolcottville, Indiana was indicted on three counts, including Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, Driving under Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Moore in charged with possessing or using methamphetamine and driving under the influence of the drug on or about May 7, 2021. Moore’s license was allegedly suspended at that time.

Nicholas C. Still, 41, of Bryan was indicted on three counts, including two counts of Burglary, each a third-degree felony, and one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Still is charged with breaking into two rooms of Rodeway Inn as well as damaging window screens and a lock and chain while doing so.

Justin W. Strawser, 29, of Bryan was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Strawser is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about December 15, 2021 as well as failing to stop when signaled by a police officer on or about November 8, 2021.

Thomas J. Wilson, 38, of Montpelier was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony. Wilson is charged with breaking into the Stryker Main Stop storage shed on or about January 11 as well as failing to stop when signaled by a police officer on that date.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.