Brenda Wachtmann (1963-2022)

Brenda Lee Wachtmann, 58, of Napoleon, Ohio died peacefully on Tuesday, January 25th at her residence.

She was the most beautiful, loving supportive wife, business partner and friend. She was loved and cherished by everyone she met.

She will be greatly missed by all but her memory and how she touched people will last forever.

She was born on August 17, 1963 at Detwiler Memorial Hospital to the late Lynn and Marilyn (Olde) Hill. On September 25, 1982 she married Duane “Dewey” Wachtmann.

Brenda attended Liberty Center High School and Four County Joint Vocational School She worked as a waitress for many years even starting with a drive food place on roller skates.

She also worked at Napoleon Pizza Hut, Empire restaurant, and the finishing room at Sauder Manufacturing for about 7 years

She continued her schooling at the same time at Northwest Technical College and earned her degree in accounting.

She started bookkeeping at Walters Collision in Napoleon for many years helping another accountant. She then worked for Complete Wireless in Napoleon and OhShip and a tanning studio.

Her and her husband purchased OhShip, Wauseon in 2016. She also worked for Kane & Kane during tax season.

Eventually, she started her own accounting firm and was an accountant for various local Wauseon businesses and several other out of state companies. She took online courses and became a QuickBooks consultant.

She worked many hours out of her home office 7 days a week. She was very successful and skilled at what she did for clients.

She hired two assistants, Abby and Emily and in 2020 they created the accounting business, B.A.M. The office was connected to OhShip so when I had too many customers, she would come help them catch up. She wore many hats in business.

Her passion offline duty was socializing and being around friends. She loved music, dancing, bands and events. She was normally the first one on the dance floor, which got the others involved.

She loved getting to know others and was a true blessing. She got sick in Sept 2021 and within 4 months she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung cancer.

She opted for chemo, and unfortunately the chemo did not slow the progression and she had a rapid decline after a tough-fought battle.

She is now at peace in the Lords Arms and in no more pain. We would also like to thank her long daytime caregiver friend Jeni Wilke who was such a blessing and guardian angel for us!

She is survived by her husband, Dewey; and siblings, Wesley Hill and Dianne (Terry) Morr.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31st at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens.

A Celebration of life meal will be held on Saturday, February 5th from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church’s Trinity Center, located on the backside of the school.

Memorial contributions may be made to Duane Wachtmann to help with medical and funeral expenses or the American Cancer Society.