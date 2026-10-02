Close Menu
Saturday, October 3
Login
News

Williams County Health Department Holds Community Health Assessment Release Event

By No Comments7 Mins Read

In a three-year cycle, the Williams County Health Department has conducted its community health assessment and on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 2026 release event took place at the Bryan Eagles.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts