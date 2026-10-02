Close Menu
Saturday, October 3
Login
News

DOVER TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Discuss Road Work, Township Day Radio Spot

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Dover Township Board of Trustees met on Sept. 28, with trustees Brett Wyse, Steve Gustwiller and Owen Borton in attendance, along with Fiscal Officer Dianne Valentine.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts