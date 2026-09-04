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High School Football Schedule For Friday, September 4, 2026

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North Central @ Cuyahoga Heights 6pm
Tinora @ Archbold 7pm
Fairview @ Bryan 7pm
Delta @ Gibsonburg 7pm
Lake @ Evergreen 7pm
Liberty Center @ Otsego 7pm
Patrick Henry @ Columbus Grove 7pm
Swanton @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
Eastwood @ Wauseon 7pm
Montpelier @ Edgerton 7pm
Hilltop @ Antwerp 7pm
Hicksville @ Edon 7pm
Wayne Trace @ Convoy Crestview 7pm
Delphos Jefferson @ Paulding 7pm
Ayersville @ Toledo Christian 7pm

 

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