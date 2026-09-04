Bread Of Life Community Center Receives $20,000 Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FLOOR PROJECT … The Bread of Life Community Center received a $20,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for the “Save our Site: Fix our Floor Project,” which is part of its strategic plan. The funds will help remove damaged flooring that contains asbestos in the fellowship hall and kitchen and replace it with new plank flooring. The money will also be used to repair uneven spots in the first-floor entrance of the education wing, which was built in 1963. Housed in the former First Lutheran Church, which closed in 2023, Bread of Life Community Center is committed to improving the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of those living in the northeast neighborhood and the surrounding areas of Bryan, Ohio. It has seen a dramatic increase in the need for its services, including educational programs, feeding ministries and community activities. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Bread of Life Community Center Board Members Jeffrey Wetmore, Lindsay Villalovos and Greta Crilley; Bryan Area Foundation Grants Committee Member Carolyn Sharrock-Dorsten; Bronny Ebaugh-Ortega; Bread of Life Community Center Founder Betty Franks; Bryan Area Foundation Grants Committee Member Glen Newcomer; Bread of Life Community Center Executive Director Bronson Ebaugh; Bread of Life Community Center Board Member Ashley Konoff; and Bread of Life Community Center Volunteer Norm Echler.