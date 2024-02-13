Williams County Humane Society Receives Grant Money

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGRANT MONEY … The Williams County Humane Society was awarded a $2,500 grant to assist with the overpopulation of outside cats in our community. The monies will be used to safely capture, medically treat, and find a forever home for the animals. Pictured during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller holding Ingrid, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miler, and Williams County Humane Society Executive Director Alicia Strup holding Dennis.