Williams County Junior Fair Steer Tagging Canceled

Due to the current status of COVID-19, the Williams County Jr. Fair Steer Tagging previously scheduled for Saturday, January 2 at the Williams County Fairgrounds has been cancelled. The Williams County Ag Society has made the decision to eliminate the Rate of Gain contest so that no steer weighing is needed.

However, all market steers will still need to be tagged. To pick up a steer tag, please notify the Extension Office by December 31 with how many you need and schedule an appointment for pick-up. If you would like to request a Senior Fairboard member to tag your project(s), please inform the Extension Office.

The Extension Office is open Tuesday-Thursdays 9:00am-4:00pm. Call 419-636-5608 or email Stacey at perry.1735@osu.edu to schedule. Once the animal is tagged, Williams County Jr. Fair Exhibitors will need to complete a tagging form and submit a photo to verify possession by January 15. Details regarding this form will be shared by the Extension Office.

If you are planning to show at the 2021 Ohio State Fair, you will also need to notify the office of how many EID tags and DNA kits are needed. Ohio State Fair Jr. Exhibitors are responsible for completing and mailing in the nomination packet and DNA sample by January 15. The document must be signed by the 4-H Educator or FFA Instructor, depending on the organization enrolled.