Stryker Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Fentanyl Possession

A Stryker, Ohio man pled guilty and was sentenced on December 8, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Vincent M. Petty, age 27, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of Fentanyl. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Petty attempted to possess Fentanyl.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Petty to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Petty to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; and wear an alcohol monitor. Mr. Petty received credit for 21 days served in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Petty serving 180 days in jail.