Williams County Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex-Related Felonies

A Stryker man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony sex offenses involving child victims in Williams County.

Todd Replogle, age 52, entered guilty pleas on October 9th, 2025, in the Williams County Common Pleas Court to five felony sex offenses. The pleas include two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, both third-degree felonies under R.C. 2907.05(A)(4)(C)(2).

According to court records, Replogle admitted to engaging in sexual contact with a seven-year-old child on February 14th, 2020, and with another child between the ages of five and seven between 2018 and 2020.

Replogle also pleaded guilty to three counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, all second-degree felonies under R.C. 2907.322(A)(1)(2). For those charges, Replogle admitted to transporting images or videos depicting minors engaged in sexual activity or masturbation, with knowledge of the nature of the material.

As part of a plea agreement, the State dismissed additional charges of a similar nature, as well as charges related to marijuana possession.

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman stated that there were numerous victims in connection with the child sexual abuse materials, in addition to the identified child victim of the sexual abuse.

Replogle faces a potential sentence of 34 to 46 years in prison and will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 10th, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in the Williams County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutor Zartman expressed appreciation to the agencies involved in the case, including the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, particularly Chief Deputy Ben Baldwin, Detective Matt Zook, and former Detective Paul McCord, the MAN Unit and Detective Michelle Jacob, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Cuyahoga County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the Fulton County Department of Job & Family Services.