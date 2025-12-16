Williams County Man Presented With Inaugural County Leader Of Distinction Award

AWARD RECIPIENT … Marvin Dietsch pictured with family and friends as he receives the County Leader of Distinction Award.

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Farm Bureau recently presented four members with the inaugural County Leader of Distinction Award.

This award recognizes deserving members who have had an indelible and lasting impact on both their county Farm Bureau and local community.

The 2025 recipients are Fred Cooke (posthumous) of Richland County, Marvin Dietsch of Williams County, Steven Knollman of Hamilton County and Michele Miller (posthumous) of Ottawa County.

Marvin Dietsch of Williams County

Dietsch’s more than 70 years of service touched nearly every part of life in Williams County. He has championed innovation in sustainable agriculture, helped shape local and state policy and worked tirelessly to support individuals with developmental disabilities through farm stewardship and organizational leadership.

As the founder and co-manager of Dietsch Enterprises, LLC, he and his late wife, Janie, grew their generational family grain farm to span 1,100 acres, including a homestead that has remained in the family since 1875.

A longtime member and past president of the Williams County Farm Bureau board, he has become a credible, data-driven advocate for farmers and landowners.

His work has led to policy decisions on the local, state and national level.

As a former teacher, his legacy also includes sharing knowledge with others, especially younger farmers, mentoring them in both agronomy and business strategy.