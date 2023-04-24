Williams County Mayor’s Association Informed On Williams County Health Department Plans

GOING OVER RESULTS … Williams County Health Department’s Jim Watkins detailing the results of the Williams County health study. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK)

By: Anna Wozniak

The April 19, 2023 Williams County Mayors Association meeting began in Council Chambers at the Holiday City Visitors Center at 6:30 p.m. with dinner, the formal meeting being called to order at 6:41 p.m.

The minutes of the February 15, 2023 meeting and financial reports were approved before the association discussed the pros and cons of changing the by-laws so that they were only required to meet quarterly.