NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Discusses WCPA Abatements & Prepares For Summer Break

PRESENTING TO BOARD … Principal Andrew Morr presents “When We Grow Up” to the North Central Board of Education. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The North Central Board of Education held their April 18, 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. Present were board members Anthony Burnett, Katie Burt, Chuck Haynes, Tim Livengood, and Shane Martin.

Also present were Superintendent Bute, Treasurer Eric Smeltzer, K-6 Principal Andrew Morr, 7-12 Principal Gregory Puthoff, and Athletic Director Michael Babin.