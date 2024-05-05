Williams County Native’s Film Set For Red-Carpet Event In Bryan

“Reunions in Heaven”, directed by Williams County’s very own, Samantha Ryan has a public red-carpet event to showcase the short film and Q&A with the director and cast set for May 18th, 2024, at 11am, at the Bryan Ohio Theatre.

What would you say to your loved ones if you could see them one last time? “Reunions in Heaven” aims to make sense of the enduring impact of loss by offering viewers a glimpse into the initial moments following death, where loved ones reconnect with those who have departed before them.

“Reunions in Heaven”, completely filmed in NW Ohio, is in dedication to the loved ones of the cast and crew, whom we long to see again.

Many Williams County residents acted in the film and oversaw the production. Filming Locations included private residents, Bryan First Church of Christ, The Compassion Clinic, and Cabin Fever in downtown Defiance.

Samantha Ryan, the director of “Reunions in Heaven”, will be making an appearance at the red-carpet event alongside the lead actors to talk about the film and answer attendee questions, and take photos.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at the theater’s website, or ticket booth. The event takes place on May 18th 2024 at 11am, with a place for photos and Q&A following the film.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bryantheatre.com/admission-specials/.