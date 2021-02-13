Williams County OSU Extension Expanding Physical Office Hours

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

The Williams County OSU Extension Office is expanding their physical office hours to being 4 days a week. Beginning next week, February 15, the office will be open Monday-Thursday, 9:00am-4:00pm by appointment only.

Mondays and Tuesdays are for Ag & Natural Resource appointments and Wednesdays and Thursdays for 4-H appointments. Masks are required to be worn by clientele.

When office staff are not working from the physical office, they are continuing to work remotely from home Monday-Friday, 8am-4:30pm and are still available by phone at 419-636-5608 or via email.