Williams County Pork Producers Spend Inspiring Evening Together

IN MEMORY OF RANDY WALSH … This group of friends and loved ones wore specially made tee shirts to the Williams County Pork Producers dinner held on November 15, 2022, to share their sorrow at the loss of Randy Walsh in May of 2022. His fiancée, Sandy Rummel, second in from right in the front row, said that it has been hard since Randy passed away at the age of 64, from colon cancer, but having these people who loved him too, remember him with her was very meaningful and comforting. Walsh was the president of the Williams County Pork Producers for around six years and was always very involved. President Paul Haines said during the dinner that Walsh is greatly missed. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The Veteran’s Building in Montpelier was filled with Williams County Pork Producers and their families as well as Williams County Pork Booth volunteers and their families on the evening of November 15, 2022.

Each year the pork producers hold a dinner to thank all their volunteers and enjoy some good food and entertainment together.