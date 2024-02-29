WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Short Meeting Produces Notice To Commence Document

The Williams County Port Authority met February 28, 20024 at noon for about five minutes. The minutes of both their February 7th and 14th meetings were approved as presented before they approved their new “notice to commence” document.

