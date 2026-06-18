Williams County Schools, Businesses Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities marked World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st by inviting all county schools and businesses to join the annual “Rock Your Socks” celebration.

This day is especially meaningful, as 3/21 represents the third copy of the 21st chromosome — the unique characteristic of Down syndrome.

This year, the Board hosted a spirited contest encouraging everyone to show their support by wearing colorful, mismatched socks and submitting photos of their participation. The response was outstanding, with creative entries pouring in from across the county.

After reviewing all the submissions, two winners were chosen for going above and beyond: Mrs. Barb Turner’s 5th grade classroom from Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, including their therapy dog Roger, and the second floor of the Williams County Courthouse, where the Recorder, Auditor, Treasurer, and Probate Court offices all joined the fun.

Mrs. Turner’s class was treated to donuts and received a custom banner for their classroom, while the school also received a larger banner to celebrate their achievement.

The courthouse’s second floor was honored with a banner to display their community spirit.

Participation in Rock Your Socks continues to grow each year, and the Board looks forward to even greater involvement in the future as Williams County comes together to celebrate and support individuals with Down syndrome.