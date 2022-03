Facebook

Jeffrey Pittman (Height: 4’5″, Weight: 65lbs) was last seen in Kunkle at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 17th, 2022.

He was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with a “Flash” character on the front of it and sweatpants or blue jeans. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151.