Williams County Special Olympics Starting Flag Football

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFLAG FOOTBALL … The Williams County Special Olympics is entering their first season of flag football. They are fielding two teams and are practicing at Wesley United Church in Bryan. This is a new sport for the athletes and coaches, and they are learning a lot of new skills and learning the game. The team has four games scheduled: vs. Henry County at Oakwood Park in Napoleon on September 26 at 6:00pm; vs. Wood County at the Wood County Board of DD on October 3 at 6:00pm; vs. Henry County at home on October 10 at 6:00pm at Bryan High School; vs. Wood County at home on October 31 at 6:00pm at Bryan High School. Team members include: Front row – Coach Angela Luke, Parker Colbert, Coebie Brown, Ayden Brown, Danika Pickett, Noah Slattman, Ava Colbert and Coach Randy Luke. Back row – Coach Evelyn Colbert, Lincoln Brown, Koleton McCandless, Kyler Egler, Dennis Jones, Adam Bauer, Alex Miller, Josh DeBona, Justin Yuepell, Coach David Colbert. Missing from photo is Aiden Thiel .