FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Peggy Wilson

When Peggy Wilson of Archbold retired from the Fulton County Senior Center at the end of 2022, she had spent nearly half of her life in food service careers!

“I was in food service for 32 years at Evergreen school where I was in charge of the fruits and vegetables for the lunches. I loved my job there! We could’ve written a book about the kids and funny things they said. You don’t know what will come out of kids’ mouths,” Peggy said with a chuckle.

“I retired from the Evergreen cafeteria in 2013. I didn’t want to just sit around, so I started as a Substitute here at the Wauseon site, and subbed for around nine years,” she said.

Peggy’s years in food service were valuable to the Senior Center kitchen, where she performed a variety of kitchen jobs. “I never knew what I was going to do until I arrived at the Senior Center kitchen each morning.”

“The Senior Center meals are so beneficial for seniors. They are well balanced, and it takes the worry out of a meal. Plus, for all of the food that you get in a meal, it is a bargain,” Peggy said.

“Arnie and I enjoy visiting with friends at the Senior Center. My favorite food here is when Kyle makes beef stroganoff. I really like the nice little cap mushrooms in it. I also like the soup and salads,” she said.

Peggy enjoys walking for exercise, especially in Goll Woods, baking and making soups. She and her husband, Arnie, have three adult children and four grandchildren.