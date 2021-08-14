Williams County SWCD To Hold Annual Field Technology Day

Save the date and plan on joining your friends and neighbors for the Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) annual Field Technology Day on Thursday, August 26th.

The place to be is at the new Williams SWCD office in Montpelier. The event starts with a free meal at 4:30 p.m.

We are all looking for ways to save money and farmers are no different. One way to save money and not lose yields is on nutrient applications. Come and find out how from Joe and Clint Nester from Nester Ag.

Joe and Clint will help growers make sense of a Voluntary Nutrient Management Plan (VNMP) and give some insight as to how a grower and agronomist can work together to come up with a plan to manage nutrients to benefit both the grower and the environment. Also hear from Chris Eschhofen, CCA and TSP, from Eschhofen Systems along with other local plan writers.

Kip Studer, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Nutrient Management Specialist, will give a brief history and background of VNMPs in Ohio and discuss what the minimum requirements of a VNMP are and how to meet these requirements along with who can approve your plan and steps to get your plan approved.

Jordan Beck, OSU Water Quality Extension Associate, will explain how VNMPs are helpful to farm operations and why implementing a plan can benefit an operation when discussing water quality and environmental issues.

This event is sponsored by the Williams SWCD and OSU Extension Williams County.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested for dinner. Call the Williams SWCD office at 419-636-9395 by August 20th to make your reservations.

Join us for an excellent evening meal and take home information which will positively impact your farming operation. The Williams SWCD office is located at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.