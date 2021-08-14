Consumer Protection Presentation Presents “Consumer Scams”

Scammers use a variety of tactics to make their offers seem legitimate. Learn to recognize the signs of a scam to protect yourself and those you care about.

Find out some of the common types of scams faced by consumers as well as how to reduce your risk of identity theft.

Guest presenters are Danielle Murphey and Katie Harper, Consumer Educators – Consumer Protection Section with the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

(“This event is not sponsored by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Ohio Attorney General’s office does not specifically endorse or recommend OSU Extension – Fulton County or any products or services affiliated with OSU Extension – Fulton County”)

This presentation will be by zoom Tuesday August 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM or 7 PM. Register online before August 29th at www.go.osu.edu/scams2021 or at fulton.osu.edu. Call our office for any other questions 419-337-9210.