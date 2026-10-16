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Williams County Wears Purple For Domestic Violence Awareness

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The Williams County Job and Family Services (JFS) department, elected officials and Sarah’s Friends employees gathered outside the Williams County Courthouse Thursday morning in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

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