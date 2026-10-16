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SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Pressed On Alleged Sunshine Law Violations

By No Comments7 Mins Read

Swanton Village Council members were chastised for alleged violations of sunshine laws during their meeting Oct. 13.

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