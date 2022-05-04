Williams & Fulton County May 3rd Primary Election Results

Facebook

Current Unofficial Election Results – RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

U.S. SENATE

Matt Dolan (R) (22.1%), Mike Gibbons (R) (11.9%), Morgan Harper (D) (17.2%), Traci TJ Johnson (D) (12.4%), Josh Mandel (R) (24.1%), Neil Patel (R) (1.3%), Mark Pukita (R) (2.5%), Projected Democratic Winner – Tim Ryan (D) (70.6%), Jane Timken (R) (6.4%), Projected Republican Winner – J.D. Vance (R) (31.7%).

GOVERNOR

Joe Blystone & Jeremiah W. Workman (R) (22.5%), John Cranley & Teresa Fedor (D) (35.0%), Projected Republican Winner – Mike DeWine & Jon Husted (R) (47.5%), Ron Hood & Candice Keller (R) (2.4%), Jim Renacci & Joe Knopp (R) (27.5%), Projected Democratic Winner – Nan Whaley & Cheryl L. Stephens (D) (65.0%).

ATTORNEY GENERAL – UNCONTESTED

Jeffery A. Crossman (D) (100%), Dave Yost (R) (100%).

AUDITOR OF STATE – UNCONTESTED

Keith Faber (R) (100%), Taylor Sappington (D) (100%).

SECRETARY OF STATE – DEMOCRATIC RACE UNCONTESTED

John Adams (R) (36%), Chelsea Clark (D) (100%), Projected Republican Winner – Frank LaRose (R) (64%).

TREASURER OF STATE – UNCONTESTED

Scott Schertzer (D) (100%), Robert Sprague (R) (100%).

CHIEF JUSTICE – SUPREME COURT – UNCONTESTED

Jennifer Brunner (D) (100%), Sharon L. Kennedy (R) (100%).

JUSTICE – SUPREME COURT – UNCONTESTED

Pat Fischer (R) (100%), Terri Jamison (D) (100%).

JUSTICE – SUPREME COURT – UNCONTESTED

Pat DeWine (R) (100%), Marilyn Zayas (D) (100%).

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Brad S. Peebles (R) (32.07%), Projected Winner – Jeffrey L. Rupp (R) (67.93%).

FULTON COUNTY AUDITOR – UNCONTESTED

Brett J. Kolb (R) (100%).

FULTON COUNTY COMMON PLEAS JUDGE – UNCONTESTED

Scott Haselman (R) (100%).

U.S. CONGRESS – 9TH DISTRICT – DEMOCRATIC RACE UNCONTESTED

Beth Deck (R) (4.5%), Theresa Gavarone (R) (31.3%), Marcy Kaptur (D) (100%), J.R. Majewski (R) (34.0%), Craig S. Riedel (R) (30.1%).

6TH COURT OF APPEALS – UNCONTESTED

Christine Mayle (R) (100%).

6TH COURT OF APPEALS – UNCONTESTED

Mark L. Pietrykowski (D) (100%), Charles E. Sulek (R) (100%).

FULTON COUNTY ISSUES

No. 1 Archbold Local School District – Property Tax (Replacement) 1.2 mills, 5 Years, commencing 2022, First due 2023, current expenses of the Archbold Community Library. For the tax levy (68.28%); Against the tax levy (31.72%).

No. 2 Evergreen Local School District – Income Tax (Renewal) 0.25%, 5 Years, commencing 1/1/2023, current expenses. For the tax levy (54.53%); Against the tax levy (45.47%).

No. 3 Swanton Local School District – Property Tax (Renewal) 3.2 mills, 5 Years, commencing 2022, First due 2023, emergency requirements. For the tax levy (64.36%); Against the tax levy (35.64%).

No. 4 Wauseon Exempted Village School District – Income Tax (Additional) 1.75%, 5 Years, commencing 1/1/2023, current expenses. For the tax levy (58.96%); Against the tax levy (41.04%).

No. 5 Dover – Local Option (Sale of Wine and Mix Beverages), Gurujis Carry Out, L.L.C., Wauseon Marathon, dba Steve’s Pottery & Gifts, 3-10085 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH 43567. Yes (80.15%); No (19.85%).

No. 6 Dover – Local Option (Sunday Sale of Wine and Mixed Beverages), Gurujis Carry Out, L.L.C., Wauseon Marathon, dba Steve’s Pottery & Gifts, 3-10085 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH 43567. Yes (77.20%); No (22.80%).

No. 7 Fulton County Board Of Developmental Disabilities – Property Tax (Renewal) 2.6 mills, 5 Years, commencing 2022, First due 2023, Programs, Services, and Facilities. For the tax levy (69.01%); Against the tax levy (30.99%).

No. 8 Village of Archbold – Income Tax (Increase from 1.5% to 1.8%), commencing 1/1/2023, police, fire, EMS. For the tax levy (59.01%); Against the tax levy (40.99%).

No. 9 Village of Delta – Property Tax (Renewal), 5 mills, 5 Years, commencing 2022, First due 2023, police department expenses. For the tax levy (65.81%); Against the tax levy (34.19%).

No. 10 Village of Delta – Advisory Question

Shall the Village allow the cultivation, processing and/or wholesaling, retailing, and dispensing of medicinal marijuana in the Village of Delta? Yes (37.64%); No (62.36%).

No. 11 Clinton Township – Property Tax 9 (Renewal), 0.5 mills, 5 Years, commencing 2022, First due 2023, maintenance and operating expenses of Wauseon Union Cemetery. For the tax levy (71.33%); Against the tax levy (28.67%).

WILLIAMS COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICES

County Commissioner – Debra Holbrook Beevers (R) (28.40%), Steven Morris Towns (R) (28.85%), Beth Votaw (R) (10.36%), Bartley E. Westfall (R) (32.38%).

County Auditor – Vickie L. Grimm (R) (100%).

WILLIAMS COUNTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE – PRECINCT SHOWN

John Drinnon (R) 002-BRB (100%)

Carrie M. Schlade (R) 004-BRD (100%)

A.J. Nowaczyk (R) 006-BRF (100%)

Adam Wesley Wagner (R) 008-WUN (100%)

Scott Towers (R) 009-BDG (100%)

David B. Brown (R) 010-CNO (100%)

Brent J. Wilson (R) 011-CSO (100%)

David Wehrle (R) 012-FLO (100%)

Lewis D. Hilkert (R) 013-JFN (100%)

Dareth Livengood (R) 014-MAD (100%)

Berdon L. Short (R) 016-MIL (100%)

Claudia G. Kochert (R) 017-NWT (87.50%), Randy Mills (R) 017-NWT (12.50%)

James Ken Epling (R) 018-PNO (100%)

Glen Newcomer (R) 019-PSO (100%)

Dawn Fitzcharles (R) 021-EDG (100%)

Jeffery A. Erb (R) 022-SPF (100%)

Patti Rockey (R) 026-MPB (100%)

Edward Clinker (D) 001-BRA (44.44%), Evan H. Raub (D) 001-BRA (55.56%)

Paul Duggan (D) 004-BRD (100%)

Virgil Fry (D) 005-BRE (100%)

Gene Redinger (D) 006-BRF (100%)

Cletus A. Radabaugh (D) 012-FLO (100%)

Alan F. LaCombe (D) 014-MAD (100%)

John W. Radabaugh (D) 020-STJ (100%)

Mark E. Fox Sr. (D) 022-SPF (100%)

Rachel D. Garcia (D) 023-STR (100%)

Michele Tinker (D) 026-MPB (100%).

WILLIAMS COUNTY ISSUES

No. 1 City of Bryan Income Tax – providing a replacement for the one-half of one percent (0.50%) tax on and after June 1, 2023, for nine and one-half (9 ½) years, ending December 31, 2032, on earnings and income subject to the retirement of all indebtedness and/or expenses for the improvements of the city streets, and the sewer system for the City of Bryan, Ohio. For the tax levy (49.81%); Against the tax levy (50.19%).

No. 2 Central Local School District – a levy renewing an existing levy be to imposed by the Central Local School District, Defiance and Williams Counties, for the purpose of providing for the emergency requirements of the School District, in the sum of $615,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average three and six tenths (3.6) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to thirty-six cents ($0.36) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023. For the tax levy (51.61%); Against the tax levy (48.39%).

INFORMATION COURTESY OF COUNTY ELECTION BOARDS