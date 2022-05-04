Suzanne Underwood (1941-2022)

Facebook

Suzanne Underwood, 80 years of Bryan, passed away suddenly, Monday, May 2, 2022, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan.

Suzanne was born June 18, 1941, in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Margaret E. (Evans) Sifritt.

Suzanne was a 1959 graduate of Marion Harding High School, Marion, Ohio. She married Ronald L. Underwood on July 23, 1977, in Bryan, and he survives.

Suzanne was employed by La Choy Foods in Archbold, for 26 years. She formerly attended Wesley United Methodist Church as well as First Baptist Church, Bryan.

She was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. Suzanne enjoyed camping, especially at Yogi Bear Campground, fishing, crocheting, sewing and making crafts.

Suzanne treasured the time that she could spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Ronald of Bryan; four children, Gregg (Lindsay) Temple of Bryan, Kevin (Rebecca) Temple of Bryan, Nathan (Shelly) Underwood of Toledo, Troy (Melanie Grubbs) Underwood, of West Unity; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roderick Underwood and her brother, David Sifritt.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where Memorial Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com