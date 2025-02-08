Williams & Fulton County Under Winter Weather Advisory: Prepare for Hazardous Conditions

Pioneer, OH — Residents of Williams and Fulton Counties, brace yourselves for a wintry mix as a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in North Webster, Indiana. The advisory is in effect from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM EST today, impacting portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Weather Details:

What to Expect: A combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is anticipated. Ice accumulations could reach up to a tenth of an inch along US 30, especially east of I-69, while other areas may experience slightly less. Additionally, snow accumulations of around half an inch are expected.

Affected Areas: This advisory covers portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including our local counties.

Timing: The advisory is active from 1:00 PM EST (noon CST) to 11:00 PM EST (10:00 PM CST) this evening.

Potential Impacts:

Road Conditions: Roads, bridges, and overpasses are likely to become slick and hazardous. Drivers should plan for slippery conditions and exercise caution.

Safety Recommendations:

Travel Caution: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Stay informed about the latest road conditions by calling 511 for updates specific to your state.

Outdoor Precautions: If venturing outside, be cautious on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways, as these surfaces may be icy and increase the risk of falls and injuries.

Residents are urged to execute any pre-planned activities as identified in the advisory instructions and to remain vigilant during this period of adverse weather. Stay safe and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones during this winter weather event.