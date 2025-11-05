Williams & Fulton County Unofficial Results For November 4th Election

FULTON COUNTY

ISSUES

Fulton County Health Department – Replacement property tax levy (0.5 mills, 10 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) to fund health programs.

For the Tax Levy – 4,671 (57.69%) | Against the Tax Levy – 3,426 (42.31%)

Village of Delta – Additional property tax (0.25 mills, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026) for garbage and refuse collection.

For the Tax Levy – 338 (45.25%) | Against the Tax Levy – 409 (54.75%)

Village of Lyons – Renewal (3 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for current operating expenses

For the Tax Levy – 51 (65.38%) | Against the Tax Levy – 27 (34.62%)

Village of Metamora – Replacement property tax (0.5 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for park maintenance and recreation purposes.

For the Tax Levy – 68 (59.13%) | Against the Tax Levy – 47 (40.87%)

City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.07) regarding residency or business ownership requirement for persons serving on boards and commissions.

Yes – 774 (65.59%) | No – 406 (34.41%)

City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.01) regarding Civil Service Commission member eligibility.

Yes – 793 (67.49%) | No – 382 (32.51%)

City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.02) regarding Planning Commission member eligibility.

Yes – 662 (56.48%) | No – 510 (43.52%)

City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.03) regarding Board of Zoning Appeals member eligibility.

Yes – 772 (66.10%) | No – 396 (33.90%)

City of Wauseon – Proposed Charter Amendment (Section 7.05) regarding Charter Revision Commission member eligibility

Yes – 752 (64.66%) | No – 411 (35.34%)

Archbold Three – Local Option (Casey’s General Store #5152) – Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages, off-premises.

Yes – 145 (48.33%) | No – 155 (51.67%)

Chesterfield Township – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire apparatus.

For the Tax Levy – 173 (83.57%) | Against the Tax Levy – 34 (16.43%)

Chesterfield Township – Renewal (2 mills, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for general construction.

For the Tax Levy – 162 (77.88%) | Against the Tax Levy – 46 (22.12%)

Clinton Township (including City of Wauseon) – Additional property tax (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2025, first due 2026) for road improvements.

For the Tax Levy – 759 (46.85%) | Against the Tax Levy – 861 (53.15%)

Fulton Township – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for fire apparatus.

For the Tax Levy – 412 (69.59%) | Against the Tax Levy – 180 (30.41%)

German Township – Replacement (fire apparatus) for 5 years.

For the Tax Levy – 865 (74.12%) | Against the Tax Levy – 302 (25.88%)

Pike-Delta-York Local School District – Additional income tax (1.25%) for a continuing period beginning January 1, 2027, for current expenses.

For the Tax – 1,050 (51.78%) | Against the Tax – 978 (48.22%)

Wauseon Public Library – Renewal (1 mill, 5 years, commencing 2026, first due 2027) for library current expenses.

For the Tax Levy – 1,057 (57.95%) | Against the Tax Levy – 767 (42.05%)

MUNICIPAL CONTESTS

Wauseon Council (Vote for 3) – Heather Galbraith 670 (22.35%); Sarah Heising 577 (19.25%); Kevin A. Hite 579 (19.31%); Steve Schneider 583 (19.45%); Harold R. Stickley 589 (19.65%)

Archbold Council (Vote for 3) – Gary Dominique 580 (23.24%); Michael Evans 554 (22.20%); Chad W. Kern 601 (24.08%); Bryan A. Pietras 294 (11.78%); Brannon Wurster 197 (7.89%); Con Wyse 270 (10.82%)

Delta Council (Vote for 3) – Rachel Lynn Adams 569 (87.27%); Write-In 83 (12.73%)

Fayette Council (Vote for 4) – Joshua Beaverson 100 (18.55%); Kara Bird 105 (19.48%); Katie Colegrove 127 (23.56%); Kristin Johnson 97 (18.00%); Brittany Theis 110 (20.41%)

Lyons Council (Vote for 4) – Arthur J. Call 56 (26.67%); Julie Fenicle 46 (21.90%); Matthew Schmitz 60 (28.57%); James Thornton Jr. 48 (22.86%)

Metamora Council (Vote for 4) – Lee Ann Miller 86 (24.02%); Cynthia Pawlaczyk 64 (17.88%); John Pupos 69 (19.27%); Karen A. Siefker 68 (18.99%); Sandra Witt 71 (19.83%)

Swanton Council (Vote for 4) – Deacon D. Dzierzawski 255 (13.19%); Stephen Kasprzak 246 (12.72%); Noah Kreuz 373 (19.29%); Patrick L. Messenger 253 (13.08%); David Pilliod 401 (20.73%); Patricia Pilliod 406 (20.99%)

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

Amboy Township (Vote for 2) – Justin F. Simon 297 (55.62%); Richard Raab 237 (44.38%)

Chesterfield Township (Vote for 2) – Brad Nofziger 147 (41.88%); Tyler White 136 (38.75%); Kyle Borton 68 (19.37%)

Clinton Township (Vote for 2) – Ivan A. Hite 1,069 (41.92%); Richard D. Frey 968 (37.96%); Derek R. Meyer 513 (20.12%)

Clinton Township (Unexpired Term; Vote for 1) – Kevin M. Demaline 885 (59.56%); Larry Lammon III 601 (40.44%)

Dover Township (Vote for 2) – Stephen Michael Gustwiller 204 (38.78%); Owen Borton 168 (31.94%); Kevin Raker 154 (29.28%)

Franklin Township (Vote for 2) – Ben Johnston 57 (52.29%); Jack D. Rupp 52 (47.71%)

Fulton Township (Vote for 2) – Joe E. Gombash 444 (56.92%); Don Smith 336 (43.08%)

German Township (Vote for 2) – A.J. Short 918 (51.54%); Jason A. Pursel 863 (48.46%)

Gorham Township (Vote for 2) – Brian Towers 236 (40.62%); Eliott Richardson 196 (33.73%); Jason J. Simon 149 (25.65%)

Pike Township (Vote for 2) – Todd Miller 334 (42.49%); Jack E. Wagner 236 (30.03%); Wesley J. Willson 216 (27.48%)

Royalton Township (Vote for 2) – R.J. Lumbrezer 182 (50.42%); Jacob Holland 179 (49.58%)

Swancreek Township (Vote for 2) – Rick Kazmierczak 870 (35.83%); Renee Walker 810 (33.36%); Brian Meyer 748 (30.81%)

York Township (Vote for 2) – Amy J. Trowbridge 461 (29.88%); Jeffrey A. Mazurowski 422 (27.35%); Joseph Howard 349 (22.62%); Darlene Steiner 311 (20.16%)

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Archbold Board of Education (Vote for 3) – Gina M. Benecke 807 (33.33%); Skeat Hug 744 (30.73%); Christine Ziegler 870 (35.94%)

Anthony Wayne Board of Education (Vote for 2)– Kyle J. Miller 1 (33.33%); Mike Stamm 2 (66.67%)

Evergreen Board of Education (Vote for 3) – Jordyn Hein 351 (14.06%); Bailey Jankowiak 163 (6.53%); Jason Miller 613 (24.55%); Lindsay Mossing 562 (22.51%); Casey Schmitz 501 (20.06%); Adam Smith 307 (12.29%)

Fayette Board of Education (Vote for 2)– Mathew U. Johnson 313 (100.00%)

Liberty Center Board of Education (Vote for 3) – Kyle Kern 147 (24.14%); Neal Carter 129 (21.18%); Ashley Westhoven 114 (18.72%); Andrea Oyer 89 (14.61%); Andrea Zacharias 76 (12.48%); Joshua Reed Jones 54 (8.87%)

Pike-Delta-York Board of Education (Vote for 2)– Jeff Lintermoot 1,234 (54.55%); Craig Elton 1,028 (45.45%)

Pettisville Board of Education (Vote for 3) – Justin Rufenacht 283 (35.87%); Brent Hoylman 271 (34.35%); Pamela J. Skates 235 (29.78%)

Swanton Board of Education (Vote for 3) – Steve Brehmer 755 (54.51%); John C. Schaller 630 (45.49%)

Wauseon Board of Education (Vote for 3) – Carla J. Rice 1,231 (36.48%); Larry L. Zimmerman Jr. 1,196 (35.45%); Jeff Feasby 947 (28.07

WILLIAMS COUNTY

ISSUES

Williams County Public Library – Renewal tax levy for the benefit of Williams County Public Library operating expenses, for 5 years.

Yes – 3,514 (65.97%) | No – 1,813 (34.03%)

Village of Montpelier – Income tax levy to provide funds for operations, delivery, acquisition, equipping, repair and maintenance for fire protection and police personnel, equipment and vehicles until year 2035.

Yes – 282 (56.63%) | No – 216 (43.37%)

Village of Edgerton – Renewal tax levy for Village of Edgerton for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

Yes – 295 (81.04%) | No – 69 (18.96%)

Brady Township – Renewal tax levy for Brady Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

Yes – 285 (80.74%) | No – 68 (19.26%)

Bridgewater Township – Renewal tax levy for Bridgewater Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

Yes – 255 (63.91%) | No – 144 (36.09%)

Florence Township – Tax levy for Florence Township for fire protection purposes, for 3 years.

Yes – 354 (71.52%) | No – 141 (28.48%)

Northwest Township – Renewal tax levy for Northwest Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

Yes – 193 (73.11%) | No – 71 (26.89%)

Northwest Township – Renewal tax levy for Northwest Township for operating and maintaining cemeteries, for 5 years.

Yes – 181 (68.30%) | No – 84 (31.70%)

Superior Township – Renewal tax levy for Superior Township for fire protection purposes, for 5 years.

Yes – 133 (68.56%) | No – 61 (31.44%)

Edon Northwest Local School District – Income tax for the purpose of current expenses of the school district, for 5 years.

Yes – 377 (48.27%) | No – 404 (51.73%)

North Central Local School District – Income tax for the purpose of current expenses of the school district, for 5 years.

Yes – 603 (48.98%) | No – 628 (51.02%)

Madison Township – Renewal tax levy for Madison Township for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, and appliances, for 5 years.

Yes – 192 (69.57%) | No – 84 (30.43%)

Springfield Township – Renewal tax levy for Springfield Township for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing of roads, streets, and bridges, for 5 years.

Yes – 245 (68.82%) | No – 111 (31.18%)

Springfield Township Park District – Replacement tax levy for Springfield Township Park District for parks and recreational purposes, for 5 years.

Yes – 227 (63.06%) | No – 133 (36.94%)

Saunders Theater 3 LLC (140 S Lynn St, Bryan) – Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor.

Yes – 131 (72.78%) | No – 49 (27.22%)

Saunders Theater 3 LLC (140–148 S Lynn St, Bryan) – Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor.

Yes – 130 (72.22%) | No – 50 (27.78%)

Millcreek Township (Alvordton Town & Tavern Inc) – Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor.

Yes – 84 (61.76%) | No – 52 (38.24%)

MUNICIPAL CONTESTS

Blakeslee Council (Vote for 4) – Robert Joseph Mohre 16 (33.33%); Linda L. Muehlfeld 17 (35.42%); Nicholas Reed 15 (31.25%)

Bryan Mayor (Vote for 1)– Carrie M. Schlade 637 (100.00%)

Bryan City Council Ward 1 (Vote for 1)– Mary Leatherman 116 (100.00%)

Bryan City Council Ward 2 (Vote for 1)– Richard D. Hupe 125 (100.00%)

Bryan City Council Ward 3 (Vote for 1) – Feroen John Betts 276 (100.00%)

Bryan City Council Ward 4 (Unexpired Term Ending 12/31/2027; (Vote for 1)) – Stephen P. Alspaugh 139 (100.00%)

Bryan Board of Public Affairs (Vote for 3) – Brian A. Davis 520 (32.64%); Robert S. Eyre 506 (31.76%); Karen Ford 567 (35.59%)

Edgerton Council (Vote for 4) – Sharon L. Blinzler 254 (21.84%); Brian A. Bowsher 248 (21.32%); Stephanie Gary 170 (14.62%); Jason Gruver 279 (23.99%); Pamela S. Wampler 212 (18.23%)

Edon Council (Vote for 4) – Daniel W. Ankney 118 (25.71%); Aimee Bell 104 (22.66%); Lee Lawrence 124 (27.02%); David Logan Loughborough 113 (24.62%)

Holiday City Mayor (Vote for 1) – Pamela K. Clark 7 (100.00%)

Holiday City Council (Vote for 4) – Cooper A. Clark 6 (33.33%); Shawn S. Clark 6 (33.33%); Jodie Faunce 6 (33.33%)

Montpelier Village Council (Vote for 3) – Melissa R. Ewers 305 (47.21%); Kevin Motter 341 (52.79%)

Pioneer Council (Vote for 4) – Tara J. Burnett 137 (8.83%); Aaron Filson 108 (6.96%); Dean Leon Frisbie 343 (22.10%); Bryan Gendron 172 (11.08%); Gary B. Miller 87 (5.61%); Trever West 367 (23.65%); Brock W. Zuver 338 (21.78%)

Stryker Village Council (Vote for 4)– Vicki Cameron 131 (58.74%); Mikolaj Wlasiuk Jr. 92 (41.26%)

West Unity Council (Vote for 4 )– Scott R. Dunson 138 (18.21%); Terri Lebowsky 149 (19.66%); Randy Mahlman 136 (17.94%); Stephen A. Marvin 129 (17.02%); Nathan Massie 90 (11.87%); Brock McNeal 116 (15.30%)

Williams County Municipal Court Judge (Vote for 1) – Kent L. North 4,372 (100.00%)

TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

Brady Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Tim Nofziger 296 (54.21%); James L. Eisel 250 (45.79%)

Bridgewater Township Trustee (Vote for 2)– Brandon Hinkle 284 (54.30%); Austin Rummel 239 (45.70%)

Center Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Ryan W. Muehlfeld 373 (38.41%); Julie Davis 270 (27.81%); Kevin R. Herman 167 (17.20%); Robert Sammons 161 (16.58%)

Florence Township Trustee (Vote for 2)– Mark Trausch 382 (51.48%); Donald Imm 360 (48.52%)

Jefferson Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Brian Batterson 220 (42.23%); Austin Poynter 193 (37.04%); Tom Stotz 108 (20.73%)

Madison Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Mark Schmucker 174 (36.63%); Jennifer A. Zuver 138 (29.05%); Curtis L. Short 86 (18.11%); Colt Fackler 77 (16.21%)

Millcreek Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Donald Kunkle 113 (56.50%); Del L. Kuney 87 (43.50%)

Northwest Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Paul L. Green Jr. 183 (50.00%); Robert Kissinger II 183 (50.00%)

Pulaski Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Tom L. Saul 165 (27.82%); Scott Noble 164 (27.66%); Bradley L. Louys 136 (22.93%); James Ken Epling 128 (21.59%)

Springfield Township Trustee (Vote for 2)– Eric Creighton 281 (53.73%); Steve Planson 242 (46.27%)

St. Joseph Township Trustee (Vote for 2) – Roger Muehlfeld 405 (42.81%); Kip Pahl 317 (33.51%); Richard H. Moffett 224 (23.68%)

St. Joe Fiscal Officer (Vote for 1) – Jodi Radabaugh 456 (100.00%)

Superior Township Trustee (Vote for 2 )– Michael F. Trausch 145 (55.56%); Jacob L. Borton 116 (44.44%)

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Northwest Ohio ESC (District 8; Vote for 1) – Kelly R. Hug 1,186 (100.00%)

Bryan City Board Of Education (Vote for 3) – Caleb M. Turnbull 1,166 (35.98%); Debra S. Opdycke 1,054 (32.52%); Lynn Ray Wieland 1,021 (31.50%)

Bryan City Board Of Education (Unexpired Term Ending December 31st, 2027; (Vote for 1) – Dustin Schlachter 1,254 (100.00%)

Edgerton Board Of Education (Vote for 3)– Nick Hug 515 (86.70%); Dawn Fitzcharles (write-in) 43 (7.24%); Gary Plotts (write-in) 36 (6.06%)

Edon Northwest Board Of Education (Vote for 3) – David Wehrle 485 (35.66%); Ashley Reed 463 (34.04%); Christian Appel 412 (30.29%)

Edon Northwest Board Of Education (Unexpired Term Ending December 31st, 2027; Vote for 1) – Jennifer Ann Schlosser 584 (100.00%)

Millcreek-West Unity Board Of Education (Vote for 3) – Brian Wieland 357 (38.26%); Elishah Siegel 321 (34.41%); David Dempsey 255 (27.33%)

Montpelier Board Of Education (Vote for 3) – Nate Rose 579 (61.08%); Dunne Gambler 369 (38.92%)

North Central Board Of Education (Vote for 3) – Mark Moreland 706 (34.95%); Timothy N. Livengood 695 (34.41%); Kati Burt 619 (30.64%)

Stryker Board Of Education (Vote for 3) – Chase D. Stuckey 299 (36.60%); Sharon Von Seggern 262 (32.07%); Lincoln J. Calvin 256 (31.33%)