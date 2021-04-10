Williams SWCD Holding Annual Fish Sale

The Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is now taking orders for their annual Fish Sale through Friday, April 23.

A number of fish are available to purchase to stock your pond. Bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel catfish, yellow perch, and red-eared shellcrackers are sold in quantities of 25 and white amurs are available to purchase individually.

The number of white amurs needed per acre is determined by the percentage of pond covered by plants.

Fathead minnows are also available and are recommended for forage for bluegill, bass, and perch and are sold in quantities of 100.

The District is also offering 6-8” Japanese Koi. Fish pick up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, at the Bryan Ice Rink.

If you have any questions or would like to request an order form, call 419-636-9395 or you can visit our website at www.williamsswcd.org