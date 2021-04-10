Williams SWCD Now Taking Orders For Tree Seedlings

Trees have many uses. Besides being used for landscaping, trees can be planted to act as a wind barrier for a home, livestock or field, can benefit or attract wildlife, be used for a riparian corridor, can help as a snow fence or sound barrier, or be planted to help with erosion control.

Tree seedlings may be ordered from the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). This year the District will be offering Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine, pin oak, red maple, river birch, and Kousa dogwood.

A backyard packet will also be available which will contain 2 each of the oak, maple, birch, and dogwood along with two evergreens. Ohio Wildflower Seed packets, marking flags, and fertilizer tablets are also available

The District is equipped with a tree planter for large tree plantings and tree planting bars.

Proper planting and maintenance over the first three years will help with your success. Tree survival and health over the years depends on proper species selection for soil type. Varying species or diversity in species is also beneficial.

Roots should be moist when planted. Cultivate, mow, mulch, and/or use herbicides to control weeds, grass, and other encroaching plants for at least three growing seasons. Water seedlings, as needed, especially during the first couple summers and drought years.

Replace trees and shrubs as needed. Ordering 10 to 20 percent more seedlings than needed will serve as replacement stock.

In future years, periodic checking and treatment for diseases and insects will help maintain trees for their lifetime. Orders are being taken through April 16. Visit our website at www.williamsswcd.org for an order form.

Trees will be ready to pick up on Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. – 12 noon at the Williams SWCD office, 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

Extra tree seedlings will be available to purchase. If you have questions, call 419-636-9395.