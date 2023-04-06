Williams SWCD Holding Pond Clinic

Need help managing your pond? Would you like to improve it, but don’t know how? Then plan to attend a Pond Clinic on Thursday, April 20, at the Williams SWCD office starting at 5:00 p.m. with a hot dog roast.

“Top 5 (or Is That 7?) Pond Inquiries” begins at 5:30 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Eugene C. Braig IV, Program Director of Aquatic Ecosystems, Ohio State University Extension, School of Environment and Natural Resources.

OSU Extension’s aquatics program receives hundreds of inquiries each year. Here we will discuss the top five most common topics addressed each year spanning the last several as well as how to address managing any related issues.

If you are interested in purchasing fish for your pond, please call the office for an order form or an order can be placed on the Williams SWCD website: williamsswcd.org.

The Pond Clinic is sponsored by the Williams Soil & Water Conservation District. It will be held at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested by contacting the Williams SWCD at 419-636-9395 by April 19.

The Williams SWCD, OSU, ODA are an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.