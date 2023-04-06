NORTH CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION: Superintendent Michael Bute Conveys Seriousness Of Culture Program

CULTURE CHANGE … Superintendent Michael Bute showcases his Culture Program to the community. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The North Central Board of Education addressed no official business during their April 3, 2023 meeting, opting instead to showcase to the community what their new culture program entails.

The staff and faculty of North Central Local Schools has been hard at work going through behavioral training, learning to “respond instead of react.”